Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 13.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.34% to Rs 2760.55 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 13.47% to Rs 325.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 287.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 2760.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2352.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2760.552352.5918.0818.28534.32472.07443.22391.35325.78287.11

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