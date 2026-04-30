Schaeffler India records over 20% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Schaeffler India has reported 20.5% rise in net profit to Rs 319.7 crore in Q1 2026 from Rs 265.4 crore in Q1 2025.

Revenue for the period under review was Rs 2,506.96 crore, up 18.8% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 18.64% YoY to Rs 483 crore, EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 19.3% in the first quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 2026 stood at Rs 425.71 crore, up by 19.7% from Rs 355.71 crore in Q1 2025.

Harsha Kadam, managing director and chief executive officer, said: "We are pleased to report continued strong growth momentum across all our business segments.

Automotive technologies, vehicle lifetime solutions, and exports delivered robust double-digit growth, driven by successful business wins in our key focus areas. Despite ongoing supply chain challenges and inflationary headwinds, we successfully maintained the quality of our earnings."

Schaeffler India provides precision engineering solutions, delivering high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications, along with rolling and plain bearing solutions.

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