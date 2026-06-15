Schneider Electric Infra hits the roof after parent partners with Foxconn

Schneider Electric Infrastructure hit upper circuit of 10% to Rs 1,215.85 after its parent company, Schneider Electric announced a strategic collaboration with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), to scale the next generation of AI data centers.

Schneider Electric, is a global leader in energy management and automation, focused on enhancing efficiency and sustainability through electrification, automation and digitalization. The company provides technology solutions that enable buildings, data centres, industries and infrastructure to operate more efficiently, reliably and sustainably.

This collaboration combines Foxconns unmatched expertise in advanced compute platforms, AI rack integration, and global manufacturing with Schneider Electrics leadership in power systems, cooling, and energy management. Together, the companies aim to deliver integrated, ready-to-deploy solutions that enable customers to build and operate AI infrastructure with greater speed, efficiency, and predictability across regions. Production will begin later this year.

Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn, said, At the pace AI is evolving, the industry requires a new model for how infrastructure is designed, built, and delivered, by combining Foxconns strength in AI systems and global manufacturing with Schneider Electrics deep expertise in power and energy, we are creating a path for customers to deploy AI capacity at scalefaster, smarter, and more sustainably.

Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, said, AI demand continues to accelerate, and as compute scales to keep pace, the energy behind it becomes a fundamental enabler, If we want to scale AI responsibly, these systems must be connected. This is where energy intelligence becomes essential. At Schneider Electric, we are advancing energy tech to build the most efficient and sustainable AI factories by bringing integrated power, cooling, and digital capabilities into AI data centers. Working with Foxconn, we are helping customers build capacity with real speed, resilience, and efficiency, as energy technology partners to an industry that is firmly entering the era of intelligence.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure specializes in manufacturing, designing, constructing, and servicing advanced products and systems for electricity networks.

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 59.77% to Rs 21.97 crore despite 0.48% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 589.69 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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