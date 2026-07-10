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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Swiggy Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Ethos Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2026.

Swiggy Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Ethos Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2026.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 4.75% to Rs 1416.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 47279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52169 shares in the past one month.

Swiggy Ltd lost 3.06% to Rs 272.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Premier Explosives Ltd crashed 3.04% to Rs 693. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71605 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd corrected 3.04% to Rs 3329. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ethos Ltd pared 3.01% to Rs 2450.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1039 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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