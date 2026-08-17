Schneider Electric Infrastructure slumps after dismal Q1 performance

Schneider Electric Infrastructure tumbled 11.18% to Rs 1215.40 after the company reported 69.8% drop in net profit to Rs 12.4 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 41.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company stated that the profitability was impacted by volatility of commodity prices, lag in passing on higher input costs, and by a relatively lower operating leverage.

Revenue rose by 4.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 651.4 crore during the period under review. The topline growth was moderate due to project execution timelines and the phased conversion of recent order wins into sales.

EBITDA fell by 44.4% YoY to Rs 41 crore and EBITDA margin contracted by 550 basis points to 6.3% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 17 crore, up by 69.6% from Rs 55.9 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's order intake for Q1 FY27 was Rs 915 crore (up 0.5% YoY) as emerging segments like data centres and semiconductors witnessed strong demand.

Order backlog as on 30 June 2026 was Rs 2,169 crore, up 32.7% YoY.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure specializes in manufacturing, designing, constructing, and servicing advanced products and systems for electricity networks.

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