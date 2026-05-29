Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 59.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 589.69 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 59.77% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 589.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 586.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.65% to Rs 212.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 2890.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2636.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales589.69586.89 0 2890.632636.71 10 OPM %7.6414.77 -12.8314.52 - PBDT34.7579.46 -56 338.02358.06 -6 PBT24.9073.11 -66 305.75332.70 -8 NP21.9754.61 -60 212.56267.89 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:40 AM IST