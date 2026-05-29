Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 59.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 589.69 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 59.77% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 589.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 586.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.65% to Rs 212.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 2890.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2636.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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