Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 69.84% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 651.36 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 69.84% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 651.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 621.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales651.36621.63 5 OPM %5.2311.15 -PBDT25.8162.86 -59 PBT16.9955.89 -70 NP12.4441.24 -70
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:17 AM IST