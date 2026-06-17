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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schneider Electric Infrastructure WTD Chinmoy Das resigns

Schneider Electric Infrastructure WTD Chinmoy Das resigns

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Schneider Electric Infrastructure said that Chinmoy Das has resigned from the position of whole-time director (WTD) due to personal reasons.

His resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on June 30, 2026. <>p Following his departure, Das will also cease to be senior management personnel of the company and the Occupier of its factories with effect from 30 June 2026.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure specializes in manufacturing, designing, constructing, and servicing advanced products and systems for electricity networks.

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 59.77% to Rs 21.97 crore despite 0.48% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 589.69 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

Shares of Schneider Electric Infrastructure rose 4.11% to Rs 1,231.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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