Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit declines 42.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.51% to Rs 81.46 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems declined 42.36% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 81.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.44% to Rs 37.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.92% to Rs 384.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 456.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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