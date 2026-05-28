Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit declines 42.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 19.51% to Rs 81.46 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric President Systems declined 42.36% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 81.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.44% to Rs 37.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.92% to Rs 384.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 456.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales81.46101.21 -20 384.23456.99 -16 OPM %9.5322.46 -13.1613.81 - PBDT9.9323.03 -57 57.0870.98 -20 PBT8.6721.77 -60 52.0365.16 -20 NP9.1315.84 -42 37.7348.03 -21
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST