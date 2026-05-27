Scoda Tubes standalone net profit declines 7.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.12% to Rs 123.57 croreNet profit of Scoda Tubes declined 7.47% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 123.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.37% to Rs 38.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 518.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 484.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales123.57123.72 0 518.65484.89 7 OPM %13.5214.10 -14.7016.10 - PBDT12.9713.31 -3 61.9560.03 3 PBT9.368.55 9 52.7341.90 26 NP6.326.83 -7 38.8431.74 22
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:15 AM IST