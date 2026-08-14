Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.36% to Rs 7.87 crore

Net loss of Scoobee Day Garments India reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.36% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.8715.544.9614.290.211.76-0.521.17-0.390.87

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