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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seafood stocks rally on strong export momentum

Seafood stocks rally on strong export momentum

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Shares of seafood exporters surged on Friday as improving export data lifted sentiment.

Apex Frozen Foods gained more than 11%. Avanti Feeds jumped over 6%. Coastal Corporation advanced over 5%.

Marine exports stayed resilient in March 2026. Shipments stood at $680.31 million, up 0.76% YoY.

For April 2025 to March 2026, exports rose 13.86% to $8431.33 million. This reflects strong annual momentum despite short-term volatility.

The long-term trend remains strong. Exports have grown at about 7% annually over the past 11 years. Marine product export value has more than doubled from Rs 30,213 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 62,408 crore in 2024-25. Growth is largely driven by shrimp exports.

 

Government commentary has supported sentiment. On 11 April 2026, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who heads the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, said exports remain strong despite global uncertainties. He highlighted rising demand from non-US markets and better diversification.

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Singh also urged exporters to target Rs 1 lakh crore and adopt an open-market approach, with support from EIC, NCDC, NABARD and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

India exports over 350 seafood products to nearly 130 markets. The United States leads with a 36.42% share in 2024-25. It is followed by China, the European Union, Southeast Asia, Japan and the Middle East. Other markets contribute about 9%.

Steady demand and improving realizations have made marine exporters relative outperformers within agri exports. This has driven buying interest in listed seafood stocks.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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