SEAMEC consolidated net profit rises 140.76% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 63.85% to Rs 327.07 croreNet profit of SEAMEC rose 140.76% to Rs 103.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.85% to Rs 327.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 180.51% to Rs 251.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.12% to Rs 952.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 651.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales327.07199.62 64 952.46651.82 46 OPM %48.6640.65 -41.9632.78 - PBDT156.5987.12 80 426.43228.62 87 PBT107.4353.67 100 269.2698.00 175 NP103.4842.98 141 251.3989.62 181
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST