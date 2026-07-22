Seamec to acquire vessel SEAMEC ANANT from parent HAL Offshore for $70 million

Seamec said it has entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with its holding company, HAL Offshore, to acquire the offshore support vessel SEAMEC ANANT for $70 million.

The company said the vessel is expected to be delivered on or around 31 August 2026.

The transaction is a related-party transaction as HAL Offshore is Seamec's holding company. However, Seamec said the acquisition has been undertaken at arm's length and in the ordinary course of business.

The purchase consideration for the vessel has been fixed at $70 million, as per the MoA dated July 21, 2026.

The company clarified that there are no special rights, shareholding arrangements, board nomination rights, or other material terms associated with the agreement beyond the acquisition of the vessel.

SEAMEC for providing support services including marine, construction and diving services to offshore oilfields and bulk carrier vessel for providing bulk carrier services. The Company caters in both domestic as well as International Market.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 141% to Rs 103.48 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 42.93 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 63.8% year on year to Rs 327.07 crore in Q1 FY27.

The scrip rose 0.19% to Rs 1,370.50 on the BSE.

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