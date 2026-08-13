Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNational Pension System for NRIsDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seasons Textiles standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Seasons Textiles standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 5.76 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles declined 23.53% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.767.70 -25 OPM %19.2711.30 -PBDT0.310.34 -9 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.130.17 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 54.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 54.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 6.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 19.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 19.46% in the June 2026 quarter

India's vegetable oil imports dip 7% on year in Jul-26

India's vegetable oil imports dip 7% on year in Jul-26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST