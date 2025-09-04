Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI Chair urges banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers

SEBI Chair urges banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, stated yesterday talked about the SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations (PIT Regulations) and their specific implications for listed banks. As a listed entity, every bank is required to comply with the same regulatory framework that governs all listed companies; this includes ensuring timely disclosures, preventing insider trading, and maintaining confidentiality of price - sensitive information. As a fiduciary, the bank frequently comes into possess ion of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) concerning other listed companies- information that could directly impact the stock market if misused or leaked. He urged banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers. Listed banks should amid to become models of transparency, integrity, and ethical leadership, Pandy noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index consolidates just above 98 mark ahead of labor market data deluge

Dollar index consolidates just above 98 mark ahead of labor market data deluge

Karnataka Bank appoints Raja B S as COO

Karnataka Bank appoints Raja B S as COO

Asian Hotels gains on appointing Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan as chairman of the board

Asian Hotels gains on appointing Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan as chairman of the board

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon