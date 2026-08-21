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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI eases FPI onboarding by allowing digitally signed Power of Attorney

SEBI eases FPI onboarding by allowing digitally signed Power of Attorney

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to execute Power of Attorney (PoA) documents using digital signatures, effective 20 August 2026.

The move is part of SEBI's broader digitalisation efforts aimed at making the FPI onboarding process faster and more investor-friendly.

SEBI said notarisation and apostillisation of PoA documents can take considerable time for foreign investors. Allowing digitally signed PoAs will eliminate the need for notarisation, apostillisation or consularisation, thereby reducing the time required for onboarding.

The regulator said the measure will also reduce physical documentation and procedural requirements while promoting greater use of digital processes in the FPI onboarding ecosystem.

 

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST