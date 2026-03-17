SEBI flags decline in registered investment advisers
Speaking at an industry event in Mumbai, he said India must now move from financial inclusion to financial empowerment through transparent and unbiased advice aligned with long-term investor interests. With only around 1,000 registered advisers, he emphasised the need to make the advisory model more viable and scalable, while highlighting recent regulatory relaxations, including eased eligibility norms and greater flexibility in sharing past performance data. He also urged advisers to promote responsible investing and raise awareness about fraud and cyber risks.
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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST