Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI proposes framework for management of option strike prices during market volatility

SEBI proposes framework for management of option strike prices during market volatility

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Capital market regulator Sebi on Monday proposed a comprehensive framework for the introduction and ongoing management of strike prices in options contracts to ensure the availability of contracts during periods of sharp intraday market volatility. In a consultation paper, Sebi said significant volatility in underlying or futures prices can lead to market movements beyond the farthest available strike price, causing inconvenience to market participants due to the non-availability of options contracts around prevailing market levels. To address this issue, the regulator proposed that stock exchanges put in place a framework governing the introduction and management of options contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Jet Healthcare jumps as Q4 PAT jumps 60% QoQ

Blue Jet Healthcare jumps as Q4 PAT jumps 60% QoQ

Nifty trades marginally above 24,050 mark; Metal shares shine

Nifty trades marginally above 24,050 mark; Metal shares shine

Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 73.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 73.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Source Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Source Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayTwisha Sharma CaseDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickQ4 Results TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance