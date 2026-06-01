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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

Sales decline 38.58% to Rs 8.55 crore

Net loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.58% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 140.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 63.28% to Rs 37.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.5513.92 -39 37.48102.08 -63 OPM %-28.0741.02 --13.34-2.37 - PBDT-5.874.24 PL -9.93-11.40 13 PBT-6.232.53 PL -11.39-19.30 41 NP-7.202.47 PL -140.55-19.75 -612

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

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