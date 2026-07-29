Sedemac Mechatronics standalone net profit rises 95.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.51% to Rs 309.77 crore

Net profit of Sedemac Mechatronics rose 95.14% to Rs 33.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.51% to Rs 309.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.309.77217.3619.1019.8257.7143.2641.3430.1733.3117.07

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