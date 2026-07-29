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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sedemac Mechatronics standalone net profit rises 95.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sedemac Mechatronics standalone net profit rises 95.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 42.51% to Rs 309.77 crore

Net profit of Sedemac Mechatronics rose 95.14% to Rs 33.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.51% to Rs 309.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales309.77217.36 43 OPM %19.1019.82 -PBDT57.7143.26 33 PBT41.3430.17 37 NP33.3117.07 95

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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