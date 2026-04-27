Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 198.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 69.48% to Rs 114.55 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 198.94% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.48% to Rs 114.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 162.23% to Rs 28.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.78% to Rs 396.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 243.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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