Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 198.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 69.48% to Rs 114.55 croreNet profit of Sejal Glass rose 198.94% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.48% to Rs 114.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 162.23% to Rs 28.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.78% to Rs 396.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 243.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales114.5567.59 69 396.50243.58 63 OPM %15.8713.91 -15.5013.94 - PBDT16.725.73 192 46.9819.09 146 PBT12.253.78 224 31.6211.64 172 NP11.333.79 199 28.7410.96 162
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST