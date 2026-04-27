Sejal Glass hits the roof after strong Q4 show

Sejal Glass hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 806.65 after the company reported a sharp surge in earnings for the March quarter.

On a consoldiated basis, net profit rose 198.9% YoY to Rs 11.33 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3.79 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 126.1% from Rs 5.01 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 69.5% YoY to Rs 114.55 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 67.59 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 13.6% from Rs 100.81 crore in Q3.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 12.25 crore in Q4 FY26, up 116.05% vs Q3 and 224.1% vs Q4 FY25, reflecting strong operating momentum.

At the operating level, total expenditure rose 65.7% YoY to Rs 96.38 crore, broadly in line with revenue growth. Raw material costs surged 71.6% YoY to Rs 68.36 crore, indicating elevated input intensity. Employee expenses increased 79.9% YoY to Rs 13.58 crore.

Depreciation more than doubled, rising 129.2% YoY to Rs 4.47 crore. Interest costs grew 21.4% YoY but declined 15.7% sequentially to Rs 4.83 crore.

For the full year, Sejal Glass reported a robust performance. Net sales rose 62.8% YoY to Rs 396.5 crore in FY26. PBT increased 171.7% to Rs 31.62 crore, while profit after tax jumped 162.2% to Rs 28.74 crore.

Consolidated cash flow also improved materially, with net cash from operating activities turning positive at Rs 51.04 crore in FY26 compared with an outflow of Rs 5.7 crore in FY25.

Sejal Glass is a manufacturer and processor of high-quality architectural, toughened, laminated, and insulated safety glass.