SEL Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.31% to Rs 2.32 crore

Net Loss of SEL Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.31% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 167.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 130.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.06% to Rs 15.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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