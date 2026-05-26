Sellowrap Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 67.81 crore

Net profit of Sellowrap Industries declined 35.64% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 67.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.41% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 200.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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