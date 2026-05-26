Sellowrap Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.64% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 67.81 croreNet profit of Sellowrap Industries declined 35.64% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 67.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.41% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 200.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales67.8147.99 41 200.82162.45 24 OPM %9.1013.44 -12.3112.19 - PBDT5.915.97 -1 22.9417.35 32 PBT3.253.60 -10 12.7411.05 15 NP1.772.75 -36 10.139.61 5
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST