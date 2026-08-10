Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit declines 86.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.97% to Rs 14.21 crore

Net profit of Sellwin Traders declined 86.94% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 34.97% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.2121.853.669.240.543.410.543.410.413.14

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