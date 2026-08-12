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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senco Gold consolidated net profit declines 3.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Senco Gold consolidated net profit declines 3.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 67.34% to Rs 3056.03 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold declined 3.35% to Rs 101.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.34% to Rs 3056.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1826.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3056.031826.28 67 OPM %6.9710.05 -PBDT160.46159.26 1 PBT138.94140.58 -1 NP101.14104.65 -3

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:29 AM IST