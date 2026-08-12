Senco Gold consolidated net profit declines 3.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.34% to Rs 3056.03 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold declined 3.35% to Rs 101.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.34% to Rs 3056.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1826.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3056.031826.286.9710.05160.46159.26138.94140.58101.14104.65

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