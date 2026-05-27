Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 151.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 44.93% to Rs 1996.66 croreNet profit of Senco Gold rose 151.29% to Rs 156.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.93% to Rs 1996.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1377.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 260.50% to Rs 574.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.22% to Rs 8430.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6328.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1996.661377.71 45 8430.036328.07 33 OPM %13.749.22 -11.495.81 - PBDT231.63104.20 122 844.70285.99 195 PBT208.4785.07 145 762.74217.86 250 NP156.8862.43 151 574.32159.31 261
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:23 AM IST