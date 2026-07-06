Senco Gold jumps on strong business update

Senco Gold rose 4.78% to Rs 341.65 after the company reported a strong business performance in the first quarter of FY27, with total revenue rising about 60% year-on-year and 53% quarter-on-quarter.

The growth was supported by a favourable festive calendar, robust same-store sales growth and continued expansion of its retail network.

Retail revenue increased around 48% year-on-year and 51% quarter-on-quarter, while same-store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 38% year-on-year and 34% quarter-on-quarter. The company's trailing twelve-month (TTM) sales reached around Rs 9,660 crore.

The jewellery retailer said demand was supported by festivals including Akshaya Tritiya, Poila Baisakh, Baishaki and Bihu, along with the onset of the summer wedding season. The quarter's performance remained resilient despite Adhik Maas and the increase in customs duty on gold from 6% to 15%.

Diamond jewellery sales by value grew about 40% year-on-year and 47% quarter-on-quarter, while diamond jewellery volumes rose 15% year-on-year and 56% quarter-on-quarter. The company attributed the growth to higher volumes, an improved product mix, increased sales of products priced below Rs 50,000 under its Everlite segment, and new product launches.

Old gold exchange accounted for around 43% of total sales during the quarter. The company also launched a "0% deduction" campaign to encourage old gold exchange transactions.

During the quarter, Senco Gold opened eight new showrooms, comprising three company-owned stores, four franchise outlets and one Sennes showroom. After accounting for the closure of one store, its total retail network stood at 208 showrooms. The company said it remains on track to open another 12-15 showrooms over the next three quarters, with a greater focus on the franchise model.

On gold prices, the company said prices remained elevated year-on-year but declined sequentially due to geopolitical developments. It expects the benefit of the higher customs duty to accrue over Q1 and Q2, although aggressive discounting and its current hedging level of 50% are likely to put pressure on margins in the first quarter.

Looking ahead, Senco Gold expects Q2 FY27 to be seasonally softer, with demand likely to be driven by the monsoon and advance gold bookings ahead of the festive season in Q3. The company said it will continue to focus on inventory optimisation, lightweight and 9K jewellery collections, and margin protection.

Senco Gold is a leading pan-India jewellery retailer. It offers a vast, design-led portfolio of gold and diamond jewellery, developed in-house with local artisans.

On a consolidated basis, Senco Gold's net profit surged 151.29% to Rs 156.88 crore while net sales rose 44.93% to Rs 1996.66 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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