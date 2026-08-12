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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senco Gold Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Senco Gold Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2026.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2026.

Senco Gold Ltd lost 14.00% to Rs 345.05 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 10.49% to Rs 911.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69018 shares in the past one month.

P I Industries Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 2472. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14889 shares in the past one month.

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RHI Magnesita India Ltd dropped 6.85% to Rs 386.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52756 shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd slipped 6.84% to Rs 985.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16381 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:09 PM IST