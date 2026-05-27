Senco Gold standalone net profit rises 154.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.13% to Rs 1962.94 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 154.77% to Rs 157.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.13% to Rs 1962.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1361.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 251.32% to Rs 580.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 8374.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6258.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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