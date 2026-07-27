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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 55.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 55.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 38.30% to Rs 180.21 crore

Net profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 55.70% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.30% to Rs 180.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 130.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales180.21130.30 38 OPM %29.8326.22 -PBDT49.4032.48 52 PBT39.4626.49 49 NP30.7219.73 56

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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