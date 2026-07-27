Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 55.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.30% to Rs 180.21 crore

Net profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 55.70% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.30% to Rs 180.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 130.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.180.21130.3029.8326.2249.4032.4839.4626.4930.7219.73

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