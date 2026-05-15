Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 77.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.39% to Rs 175.19 crore

Net profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 77.29% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.39% to Rs 175.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.99% to Rs 115.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.85% to Rs 632.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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