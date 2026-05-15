Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 77.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.39% to Rs 175.19 croreNet profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 77.29% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.39% to Rs 175.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.99% to Rs 115.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.85% to Rs 632.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales175.19114.21 53 632.63398.25 59 OPM %27.1117.02 -26.6122.52 - PBDT56.7025.91 119 190.3587.41 118 PBT47.4020.68 129 159.1070.57 125 NP31.6117.83 77 115.3658.56 97
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:07 AM IST