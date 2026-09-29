Sensex decline 512 pts; realty shares under pressure

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in early afternoon trade, as value buying at lower levels provided some support. However, investor sentiment remained cautious amid a surge in crude oil prices and rising global bond yields. The Nifty traded below the 22,650 mark. Realty shares declined for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 512.35 points or 0.70% to 72,259.37. The Nifty 50 index dropped 150.35 points or 0.64% to 22,631.35.

In the broader market, the NSE MidCap 150 Index shed 0.59% and the NSE SmallCap 250 Index fell 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the NSE, 1,788 shares rose and 2,355 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.31% to 14.09. The Nifty 27 October 2026 futures were trading at 22,833.30 at a premium of 40.85 points as compared with the spot at 23,076.05.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 October 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 207.5 crore contracts at the 23,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 63.4 crore contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 0.86% to 843.60. The index fell 2.95% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (down 2.02%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.8%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.05%), Godrej Properties (down 0.82%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.78%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.5%), Anant Raj (down 0.15%), Sobha (down 0.06%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

Symbiotec Pharmalab jumped 5.33% after the company announced the receipt of establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Pithampur (SEZ), Madhya Pradesh.

Ola Electric Mobility rose 0.53%. The company said that its board will meet on Monday, 05 October 2026, to consider a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares of the company of face value Rs 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

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