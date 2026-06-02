Sensex drops 265 pts; media shares decline
At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 265.04 points or 0.36% to 74,000.21. The Nifty 50 index lost 104.65 points or 0.45% to 23,277.95.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.75% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.65%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,689 shares rose and 2,276 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.71% to 15.93. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,370.10, at a premium of 92.15 points as compared with the spot at 23,277.95.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 76.1 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 57.2 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 1% to 1,413.30. The index jumped 1.37% in the past trading session.
Saregama India (down 2.84%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.19%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.14%), Sun TV Network (down 0.61%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.6%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.4%), and PVR Inox (down 0.13%) fell.
On the other hand, Tips Music (up 1.27%), Prime Focus (up 1.14%) and D B Corp (up 0.91%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Acme Solar Holding jumped 7.53% after the companys board approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 294.13 per share
Dee Development Engineers hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said it had secured contracts worth Rs 206.55 crore from a Maharatna public sector EPC conglomerate in the power sector.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 12:52 PM IST