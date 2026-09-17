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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex gains 282 pts; metal shares advance

Sensex gains 282 pts; metal shares advance

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early afternoon trade as investors assessed the US Feds latest policy decision and its impact on global liquidity. The Nifty traded above the 23,300 level amid cautious sentiment over the stronger dollar and further rate-hike signals. Metal shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 281.77 points or 0.38% to 74,618.22. The Nifty 50 index added 128.70 points or 0.55% to 23,346.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.97%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,633 shares rose and 1,435 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received bids for 2,19,69,776 shares as against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 12:25 IST on 16 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.25 times.

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The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 19 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,700 and 1,785 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 348 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Hero Motors received bids for 21,11,57,306 shares as against 8,86,07,596 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 12:25 IST on 17 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.38 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.55% to 12.31. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,391.90, at a premium of 40.75 points as compared with the spot at 23,259.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 97.8 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 72.1 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.87% to 12,849.60. The index rose 1.34% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Welspun Corp (up 3.06%), Jindal Steel (up 2.09%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.36%), NMDC (up 0.93%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.89%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.86%), Tata Steel (up 0.83%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.62%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.58%) and Adani Enterprises (up 0.37%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Capital India Finance added 2.05% after the company said that its board has approved the issuance of one lakh non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.

Fortis Healthcare rose 2.94% after the company signed definitive agreements with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST