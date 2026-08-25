Sensex gains 287 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 after volatile session

Domestic equity indices ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session, recovering from early losses as investors picked up beaten-down stocks. Easing crude oil prices also provided some relief to market sentiment amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Investors assessed the latest US sanctions on Iran while easing concerns over an immediate disruption to oil supplies.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 286.98 points, or 0.37%, to 77,656.09, while the Nifty 50 advanced 115.50 points, or 0.48%, to 24,334.55.

Infosys (up 1.24%), Reliance Industries (up 0.55%) and ICICI Bank (up 0.54%) supported the Nifty. The Nifty reclaimed the 24,300 level after slipping to a low of 24,115.45 during the session. Healthcare, PSU bank and IT shares advanced, while private bank and metal stocks declined.

Trading remained volatile as investors adjusted positions ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry. Tuesday marked the first monthly Nifty 50 expiry under the new closing-auction session framework, adding to volatility toward the end of the session.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.37%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.17%.

Market breadth remained negative. On the BSE, 2,007 shares rose, while 2,330 shares declined and 196 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement fell $2.73 or 2.96% to $89.44 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4350 compared with its close of 95.7000 during the previous trading session.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.26% to 6.854 compared with the previous session close of 6.872.

MCX Gold futures for 05 October 2026 settlement lost 0.18% to Rs 1,62,936.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 98.94.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.79% to 4.667.

Global Markets:

US stock futures traded 216 points higher on Tuesday, signalling a positive start for Wall Street, as investors took comfort from a softer-than-feared US sanctions package against Iran.

European shares advanced. Defence stocks led gains, while investors drew relief from the fact that Washington stopped short of imposing the broader secondary sanctions that markets had anticipated.

Asian shares ended mixed. Investors remained cautious ahead of a data-heavy week featuring Nvidia's earnings, US inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's first Jackson Hole speech.

Wall Street ended mixed on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.26% to 53,417.16, while the S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 7,652.86 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.76% to 25,980.19. Nvidia dropped 2.9%, while Micron Technology and Broadcom also declined, weighing on technology stocks.

Investor focus remained on Washington's escalating pressure on Tehran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced expanded sanctions targeting Iran and warned countries and companies maintaining business ties with Tehran that they could face secondary sanctions. However, the Treasury stopped short of imposing the broader penalties that markets had feared.

The announcement helped ease concerns about an immediate disruption to global crude supplies. Brent crude settled at $92.17 a barrel on Monday, down 2.4%, while oil prices extended their decline on Tuesday.

US Treasury yields also eased from recent highs. The 10-year Treasury yield was around 4.70% on Tuesday, with investors assessing the outlook for inflation, government borrowing and Federal Reserve policy.

The immediate focus is on Nvidia, which is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2027 results after the US market close on Wednesday, 26 August. The results are expected to provide a fresh test of investor confidence in the artificial intelligence trade.

Investors will also track the US July Personal Consumption Expenditures price index on Wednesday. The PCE inflation gauge is closely watched by the Federal Reserve and could influence expectations for the central bank's policy path.

Meanwhile, the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is scheduled for 27-29 August. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is set to deliver his keynote speech on Friday, 28 August. His remarks will be closely watched for clues on the outlook for interest rates and inflation.

New Listing:

Shares of Shankesh Jewellers ended at Rs 95.03 on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.18% as compared with the issue price of Rs 93.

The stock debuted at Rs 102.20 on the BSE, a premium of 9.89% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 110.99 and a low of Rs 94. On the BSE, over 61.61 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Sunshine Pictures ended at Rs 368.90 on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.47% as compared with the issue price of Rs 360.

The stock debuted at Rs 394 on the BSE, a premium of 9.44% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 395 and a low of Rs 365. On the BSE, over 15.40 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IIFL Finance dropped 4.74%. The company's material subsidiary IIFL Home Finance has received an assessment order raising a tax demand of Rs 963.39 crore, including surcharge and cess. IIFL Home Finance said it has substantial factual and legal grounds to contest the additions and is pursuing appellate, rectification and other remedies. It said it does not presently expect the matter to have a material impact on its financial position or operations.

Entero Healthcare Solutions jumped 6.39% after 3P Investment Managers, founded and managed by veteran fund manager Prashant Jain, acquired a 2.5% stake in the company through bulk deals on 24 August 2026. The shares were acquired from Prasid Uno Family Trust, according to the transaction details. As of June 2026, Surbhi Singh (Prasid Uno Family Trust) held 45,50,320 shares, representing a 10.45% stake in Entero Healthcare.

Netweb Technologies India tumbled 2.92%. The company has announced the successful completion of its qualified institutions placement (QIP) for the equity shares of the company, raising an aggregate of approximately Rs 1,200 crore from global and domestic institutional investors.

Larsen & Toubro shed 0.71%. The company announced that its renewables business vertical has secured a major order to develop three battery energy storage system (BESS) projects for a prominent client in the Middle East. As per L&Ts order classification, the value of this 'major' order lies between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

Sigma Advanced Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company secured an additional long-term agreement worth nearly Ł125 million (approximately Rs 1,600 crore) from Rolls-Royce.

Puravankara added 1.73% said that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,100 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure added 2.42% after the company received an arbitral award of Rs 335.50 crore in its favour in proceedings against Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on 24 August 2026.

Great Eastern Shipping (GE) jumped 0.68% after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 27 August 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Annu Projects received bids for 60,01,042 shares as against 1,76,83,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:54 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and will close on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Augmont Enterprises received bids for 81,60,45,250 shares as against 77,15,999 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:54 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 105.76 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 21 August 2026 and it will close on 25 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 750 and 788 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 19 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Skyways Air Services received bids for 7,26,29,400 shares as against 2,95,83,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:54 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.46 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 131 and 138 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Symbiotec Pharmalab received bids for 2,42,73,015 shares as against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:54 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 938 and 988 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 15 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Hy-Tech Engineers received bids for 35,03,60,509 shares as against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:54 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 19.31 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 283 equity shares and multiples thereof.

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