Sensex gains 315 points, Nifty settles above 23,100 on value buying

The key equity benchmarks ended higher on Friday, supported by value buying after the sharp decline in the previous session. Easing crude oil prices and a stronger rupee also supported investor sentiment. Buying interest in select domestic-focused sectors, particularly consumer durables and auto stocks, helped the benchmarks recover, while IT and healthcare stocks declined. The Nifty settled above the 23,100 level.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 315.20 points or 0.43% to 73,895.74. The Nifty 50 index added 77.40 points or 0.34% to 23,140.50. The 50-unit index fell 1.64% in the previous session.

Axis Bank (up 3.03%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.75%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.92%) boosted the Nifty higher today.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.25% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,257 shares rose and 2,079 shares fell. A total of 254 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement tumbled $1.10 or 1.03% to $105.50 a barrel.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.23% to 5.175.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.15% to 7.100 compared with the previous session close of 7.111.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.8050 compared with its close of 95.9925 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.77% to Rs 1,51,878.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.24% to 101.04.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones index futures were up 186 points on Friday, pointing to a higher opening for US stocks.

European equities snapped back on Friday, recovering from a near one-week low in the prior session, as recent decline in crude oil prices offered relief to energy-intensive sectors and rate-sensitive growth stocks.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, tracking a mixed close on Wall Street as a sharp rise in US Treasury yields kept investors cautious. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

US stocks ended mixed on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a third straight session as Treasury yields rose. The Dow declined 161.61 points, or 0.31%, to 51,349.98, while the S&P 500 eased 0.02% to 7,704.13. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01% to 26,939.37.

US Treasury yields climbed to multi-year highs amid concerns that elevated energy prices could keep inflation under pressure. The 30-year Treasury yield touched 5.501%, its highest since June 2004, while the 10-year yield rose to 5.223%, its highest since June 2007.

Crude oil prices eased on Friday after rising sharply in the previous session. Brent crude futures fell after gaining about 3% on Thursday. The previous session's rise followed concerns over potential supply disruptions after a Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia.

Investors also monitored developments from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. The leaders discussed trade and artificial intelligence, while the US and China agreed to extend their trade truce by two months. A White House state dinner was also held for Xi on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Meta Platforms gained about 4.5% after unveiling new AI-powered devices and expanding features linked to its Muse AI agent. Oracle fell about 4.5% after reports that it had issued a force majeure notice related to its New Mexico data centre project.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Pearl Global Industries rose 3.56% after the company outlined its growth plans and FY30 targets at its Investor Day. The company has set a revenue target of Rs 9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, compared with Rs 5,025 crore in FY26. Adjusted EBITDA is targeted at Rs 1,080-1,400 crore, compared with Rs 468 crore in FY26. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve to 12%-14% from 9.3%. The company plans total capex of Rs 675-725 crore through FY30.

PVP Ventures hit the lower circuit of 5% after the company announced the resignation of its executive director and CEO, Dr. Ellen Jane Feehan, and executive director and COO, Dr. Neeraja Nagarajan.

ESDS Software Solution hit the lower circuit of 5% after the company reported mixed Q1 FY27 performance, with revenue growth offset by a sequential decline in profitability. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 13.97% YoY but declined 56.57% QoQ to Rs 29.28 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 7.28% YoY but declined 20.20% QoQ to Rs 133.66 crore.

Vascon Engineers added 4.48% after the company announced that it has received work order amounting to Rs 660.79 crore from multinational IT company Qualcomm India.

Transport Corporation of India zoomed 6.31 % after the company announced that its board will meet on 29 September 2026 to consider a share buyback. As of 30 June 2026, the promoter and promoter group held 68.86% stake in the company.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged (11.62% after its US subsidiary, Global Impx (GIX), received a work order from IBM Cloud Inc. for AI infrastructure design, deployment and support services.

Welspun Corp rallied 4.91% after the company announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular, secured an order worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore for the supply of High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes.

IPO Update:

A-One Steels India received bids for 99,94,662 shares as against 73,84,934 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.35 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2026 and will close on 28 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 385 and 405 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Moneyview received bids for 1,39,71,61,206 shares as against 23,25,24,175 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 6.01 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2026 and will close on 28 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 32 and 34 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 441 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Elevate Campuses received bids for 6,02,43,022 shares as against 3,36,73,468 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.79 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 343 and 362 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Adroit Industries (India) received bids for 1,39,11,08,943 shares as against 78,72,900 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 176.70 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 126 and 134 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 111 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Swastika Infra received bids for 4,81,30,767 shares as against 63,35,001 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 7.60 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 175 and 185 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 81 equity shares and multiples thereof.

ArMee Infotech received bids for 1,81,29,880 shares as against 74,30,356 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.44 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 350 and 375 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 40 equity shares and multiples thereof.

AceVector received bids for 1,72,21,464 shares as against 7,42,29,166 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.23 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 30 and 32 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 468 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Runwal Enterprises received bids for 50,85,906 shares as against 1,21,11,294 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 290 and 305 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and multiples thereof.

German Green Steel and Power received bids for 2,78,00,633 shares as against 1,60,62,879 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.73 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 132 and 139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Orient Cables (India) received bids for 2,93,33,040 shares as against 1,49,76,743 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.96 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 258 and 272 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 55 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News