Sensex gains 357 pts; pharma shares in demand
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 357.11 points or 0.48% to 74,650.95. The Nifty 50 index rose 26.70 points or 0.12% to 23,375.30.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.02%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,025 shares rose and 1,868 shares fell. A total of 298 shares were unchanged.
New Listings:
Manika Plastech is flat on debut Shares of Manika Plastech were currently trading at Rs 41 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.65% as compared with the issue price of Rs 43.
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The scrip was listed at 113, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 43 and a low of Rs 40.86. On the BSE, over 4.10 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.08% to 26,999.30. The index jumped 3.26% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Wockhardt (up 4.17%), Mankind Pharma (up 3.78%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.43%), Biocon (up 1.96%), Laurus Labs (up 1.67%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.66%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.29%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.22%), Lupin (up 0.89%) and Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.78%) gained.
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST