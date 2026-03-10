Sensex gains 578 pts; consumer durables shares advance

The key equity indices traded with major gains in the mid-morning trade, supported by improved market sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trumps comments on the Iran war, a decline in oil prices and other positive cues following the recent selloff. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark. Consumer durables stocks advanced after declining in the previous two trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 578.21 points or 0.75% to 78,144.37. The Nifty 50 index gained 204.80 points or 0.83% to 24,232.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.37% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 1.48%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,988 shares rose and 899 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 14.54% to 19.97.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Innovision received bids for 23,544 shares as against 61,32,433 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (10 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.00 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 March 2026 and it will close on 12 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 521 and 548 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Rajputana Stainless received bids for 68,18,790 shares as against 2,09,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (10 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.33 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 March 2026 and it will close on 11 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 116 and 122 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index surged 2.08% to 36,235.60. The index tumbled 3.41% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Dixon Technologies (India) (up 4.5%), Havells India (up 2.93%), Blue Star (up 2.62%), PG Electroplast (up 1.45%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.24%), Voltas (up 1.15%), V-Guard Industries (up 0.98%), Titan Company (up 0.8%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.8%) and Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.65%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JSW Steel added 1.17% after the company reported consolidated crude steel production of 23.66 lakh tonnes in February 2026, down 2% YoY.

NTPC Green Energy added 0.95%. The company announced the commercial operation of the remaining 91.6 MW capacity of its 250 MW solar PV project in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals jumped 6.25% after the companys board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 12 March 2026 to consider buiyback of its fully paid up equity shares.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded higher leading a rebound in the region, after oil prices fell and Wall Street bounced back as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the conflict with Iran could be nearing its end.

Oil prices fell over 10% after Trump said he was considering seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz, the most important chokepoint in world for the crude market.

Overnight in U.S. stocks advanced. The S&P 500 rose 0.83% to close at 6,795.99, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 239.25 points, or 0.5%, and ended at 47,740.80. The blue-chip index is coming off its biggest weekly slide in nearly a year. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.38% and settled at 22,695.95.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News