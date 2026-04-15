Sensex jumps 1,199 pts in early trade; breadth strong

Domestic equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in early trade, tracking a rally in global markets amid optimism over the resumption of US-Iran peace talks. Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green, with IT, PSU Bank, and metal stocks advancing the most.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 1,199.18 points or 1.56% to 78,046.75. The Nifty 50 index rose 345.30 points or 1.45% to 24,190.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.81% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.65%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,987 shares rose and 402 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 9.30% to 18.59.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,983.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,432.30 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 April 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

H.G. Infra Engineering rose 8.33% after the company secured an order worth Rs 519.33 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) for the execution of civil and railway infrastructure works at its 2x800 MW thermal power project in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Mohali-based diesel engine maker Swaraj Engines added 3.82% after the company reported a 20.12% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 54.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 45.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 20.18% year-on-year to Rs 545.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Just Dial fell 1.47% after the company reported a 36.54% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 100 crore, despite a 6.23% increase in net revenue to Rs 307.24 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.66% to 6.892 compared with previous session close of 6.914.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 93.1350 compared with its close of 93.3500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for a June 5, 2026 settlement fell 0.11% to Rs 154,647.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 98.16.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.21% to 4.243.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the June 2026 settlement rose 25 cents, or 0.26%, to $95.04 per barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. stocks, as oil prices fell amid rising hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Middle East conflict.

Media reports suggested that a second round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran was under discussion. Nothing has been officially scheduled yet, the reports added.

Weve been called by the other side, President Donald Trump said Monday. Theyd like to make a deal very badly, he added.

Meanwhile, Chinas finance ministry has reportedly said it will issue 15.5 billion yuan-denominated treasury bonds in Hong Kong on April 22.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose on Tuesday following a strong session in which traders shrugged off a breakdown in peace talks between the U.S. and Iran yet were optimistic that a deal between the two countries was still possible.

The S&P 500 gained 1.18% and closed at 6,967.38. The broad market index now stands less than 1% below its 52-week high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 317.74 points, or 0.66%, to close at 48,535.99. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.96% and ended at 23,639.08.

Also helping sentiment was the release of Marchs producer price index reading. The index recorded a rise in March, but the rise was considerably less than expected as the Iran wars push on energy prices rekindled fears of another inflation burst.

The producer price index, a gauge of pipeline costs for final demand goods and services, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5% for the month, well below the widely reported estimate for 1.1%, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Tuesday.