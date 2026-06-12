Sensex jumps 1,458 pts; auto stocks advance

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major gains in mid-afternoon trade, supported by hopes of a U.S.-Iran peace deal, easing crude oil prices and positive global cues that boosted investor sentiment. Nifty traded tad above the 23,550 mark. Auto shares advanced after declining in the two past trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 1,457.67 points or 1.97% to 75,296.40. The Nifty 50 index rose 391.60 points or 1.70% to 23,555.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.99% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 2.30%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,079 shares rose and 1,061 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index advanced 1.46% to 26,166.70. The index shed 0.91% over the previous two trading sessions.

Ashok Leyland (up 8.17%), Tube Investments of India (up 4.11%), Bosch (up 4.09%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 2.69%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.25%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.92%), Eicher Motors (up 1.59%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.39%), Exide Industries (up 1.39%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.54%) rose.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.48% to 6.864 compared with the previous session close of 6.897.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.0900 compared with its close of 95.8500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.95% to Rs 1,50,352.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 99.71.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.45% to 4.441.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $4.07 or 4.50% to $86.31 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Concord Biotech rose 0.12%. The company announced the successful completion of an inspection conducted by Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Limbasi.

Flair Writing Industries added 0.86%. The company said that it has operationalized its wooden pencil manufacturing facility in Surat, marking a decisive step toward strengthening its presence in the pencil category in the creative segment.

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