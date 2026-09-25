Sensex jumps 105 pts; realty shares advance
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 104.65 points or 0.14% to 73,684.94. The Nifty 50 index gained 15.90 points or 0.07% to 23,079.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.18%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,844 shares rose and 1,940 shares fell. A total of 235 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 0.76% to 867.95. The index fell 1.10% in the past trading session.
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Oberoi Realty (up 0.71%), DLF (up 0.4%), Godrej Properties (up 0.28%), and Phoenix Mills (up 0.18%) jumped.
On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.56%), Sobha (down 0.44%) and Anant Raj (down 0.42%) edged lower.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST