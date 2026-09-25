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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 105 pts; realty shares advance

Sensex jumps 105 pts; realty shares advance

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,250 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 104.65 points or 0.14% to 73,684.94. The Nifty 50 index gained 15.90 points or 0.07% to 23,079.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.18%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,844 shares rose and 1,940 shares fell. A total of 235 shares were unchanged.

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The Nifty Realty index rose 0.76% to 867.95. The index fell 1.10% in the past trading session.

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Oberoi Realty (up 0.71%), DLF (up 0.4%), Godrej Properties (up 0.28%), and Phoenix Mills (up 0.18%) jumped.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.56%), Sobha (down 0.44%) and Anant Raj (down 0.42%) edged lower.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST