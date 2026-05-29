Sensex jumps 134 pts; IT shares advance

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in morning trade, supported by easing crude oil prices amid reports that the US and Iran were moving closer to an understanding to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days. Buying in IT shares and positive cues from global markets further boosted sentiment.

The Nifty traded above the 23,900 level. IT shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 133.54 points or 0.18% to 76,000.28. The Nifty 50 index rose 26.70 points or 0.11% to 23,933.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.55%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,068 shares rose and 1,700 shares fell. A total of 256 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement fell $1.02 or 1.09% to $92.69 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 2.71% to 29,690.95. The index shed 0.25% in the previous trading session.

Infosys (up 4.21%), LTM (up 3.41%), Coforge (up 3.24%), Persistent Systems (up 2.68%), Wipro (up 2.57%), Mphasis (up 2.39%), HCL Technologies (up 2.19%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.08%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.5%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.25%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vadilal Industries surged 10.16% after the companys consolidated net profit soared 149.36% to Rs 54.86 crore on 51.21% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 415.83 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Hikal slumped 8.51% after its consolidated net profit tanked 71.33% to Rs 14.39 crore in Q4 F2Y6 as against Rs 50.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations slipped 5.97% to Rs 519 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 552 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bata India fell 2.75% after its consolidated net profit tanked 95.20% to Rs 2.20 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 45.91 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.99% to Rs 827.62 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 788.21 crore Q4 FY25.

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