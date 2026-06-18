Sensex jumps 154 pts; realty shares advance
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 154.25 points or 0.20% to 77,309.87. The Nifty 50 index rose 31.15 points or 0.12% to 24,116.85.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.55%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,252 shares rose and 1,765 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.12% to 12.78. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 24,144.90, at a premium of 28.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,116.85.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 93.8 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 0.89% to 821.85. The index shed 0.43% in the past trading sessions.
DLF (up 1.97%), Lodha Developers (up 1.35%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.13%) jumped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Balkrishna Industries shed 1.25%. The company announced the appointment of Saroj Kumar Khuntia as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective 18 June 2026.
Meta Infotech hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said that it had received fresh orders worth Rs 2.40 crore from one of India's leading stock exchanges and its subsidiary for software subscription services.
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST