Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 154 pts; realty shares advance

Sensex jumps 154 pts; realty shares advance

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 12:52 PM IST
The key equity barometers traded with minor gains in mid-morning trade, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged while signaling the possibility of a rate hike later this year. The rupee edged higher against the U.S. dollar despite the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged, while lower Brent crude prices following the peace agreement between the United States and Iran supported sentiment. However, investors remained cautious and will closely monitor monsoon developments, FII activity, and inflation trends for directional cues. Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 154.25 points or 0.20% to 77,309.87. The Nifty 50 index rose 31.15 points or 0.12% to 24,116.85.

 

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.55%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,252 shares rose and 1,765 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.12% to 12.78. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 24,144.90, at a premium of 28.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,116.85.

Also Read

stock market, asia stock markets, taiwan stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts from day's low; Nifty tops 24,100; IT, realty, auto weigh

El Nino

El Nino fear pushes Andhra farmers towards water-saving paddy methods

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

NSE IPO: After long wait, large payday likely ahead for early backers

Pete Hegseth

Pentagon chief urges Europe to take lead as he pushes a 'Nato 3.0' reboot

Automatic

How Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, and Driver Monitoring Are Shaping the Future of ADAS in India - 6Wresearch

The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 93.8 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 0.89% to 821.85. The index shed 0.43% in the past trading sessions.

DLF (up 1.97%), Lodha Developers (up 1.35%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.13%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Balkrishna Industries shed 1.25%. The company announced the appointment of Saroj Kumar Khuntia as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective 18 June 2026.

Meta Infotech hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said that it had received fresh orders worth Rs 2.40 crore from one of India's leading stock exchanges and its subsidiary for software subscription services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RateGain partners with Cinko to strengthen its Enterprise Connectivity platform

RateGain partners with Cinko to strengthen its Enterprise Connectivity platform

JBM Ecolife secures Rs 750 cr strategic investment from MO Alternates

JBM Ecolife secures Rs 750 cr strategic investment from MO Alternates

Taj GVK Hotels to exit Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Tata Group

Taj GVK Hotels to exit Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Tata Group

NSE Indices launches Nifty Sugar & Ethanol, Nifty Small Finance Banks & MFIs indices

NSE Indices launches Nifty Sugar & Ethanol, Nifty Small Finance Banks & MFIs indices

New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySaving Tax vs Making InvestmentGold-Silver Rate TodayNSE IPOVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowOld vs New Tax RegimesSweden's Good Behaviour LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance