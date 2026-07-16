Sensex jumps 256 pts; consumer durables shares advance for 6th day

The key equity barometers traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade, supported by buying in IT and select heavyweight stocks amid optimism over the ongoing June-quarter earnings season. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark. Consumer Durables extended gains for sixth consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 256.41 points or 0.33% to 77,441.84. The Nifty 50 index added 73.20 points or 0.30% to 24,151.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.19%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,143 shares rose and 1,841 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The IndiaUnited Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), along with the Agreement on Social Security, also known as the Double Contribution Convention (DCC), formally entered into force yesterday, marking a major milestone in the economic partnership between the two countries. In a post on X, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the entry into force of the IndiaUK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Agreement on Social Security marks a defining milestone in IndiaUK relations. This provides zero-duty market access for nearly 99% of Indias exports and covering almost 100 per cent of trade value. The Minister noted that the Agreement creates unprecedented opportunities for sectors including textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, marine products, chemicals and processed foods, while benefiting MSMEs, farmers and manufacturers. He further observed that the Agreement opens new opportunities for Indias IT, professional, financial, education and business services sectors and expands mobility for Indian talent.

Derivatives :

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.33% to 12.88. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 24,155 at a premium of 3.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,063.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 69.4 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.8 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 1.38% to 39,473.50. The index rallied 6.05% in the sixth consecutive trading sessions.

Dixon Technologies (India) (up 4.23%), PG Electroplast (up 3.18%), Whirlpool of India (up 2.4%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.97%) and Titan Company (up 1.48%), LG Electronics India (up 1.26%), Voltas (up 0.71%), Bata India (up 0.29%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.23%) and Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.12%) added.

On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.23%), Blue Star (down 0.66%) and Havells India (down 0.03%) turned lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jana Small Finance Bank advanced 2.28% to Rs 499.75 after the bank reported 52% rise in net profit to Rs 155 crore on a 18.4% increase in operating income to Rs 1,009 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Ahasolar Technologies surged 11.19% to Rs 78.50 after it has secured a consultancy contract worth more than Rs 7 crore from PDCOR for providing professional assistance in the development of a Unified Single Window Renewable Energy Portal.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) rose 4.20% to Rs 101.96 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 916.69 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 271.33 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) jumped 120.4% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38,254.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

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