Sensex jumps 270 pts; Nifty trades above 23,750 mark

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in the afternoon, buoyed by a record-breaking Wall Street session and cautious optimism surrounding the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing. However, a weak rupee, elevated crude oil prices, and domestic fuel price hikes kept gains in check.

The Nifty traded above the 23,750 mark. Media, IT and FMCG shares advanced while Metal, realty and PSU Bank shares declined on the NSE.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 270.35 points or 0.41% to 75,709.94. The Nifty 50 index added 88.30 points or 0.37% to 23,775.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.14% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,891 shares rose and 2,012 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.

Fuel Hike

Petrol and diesel prices were increased across India on Friday with immediate effect as oil marketing companies raised rates by up to Rs 3 per liter due to continued fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol prices went up by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 90.67 per litre.

Among the metro cities, Kolkata saw the highest increase in petrol prices, rising by Rs 3.29 to Rs 108.74 per liter. In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 3.14 to Rs 106.68 per litre, while Chennai recorded a hike of Rs 2.83, taking the rate to Rs 103.67 per litre.

Diesel prices also rose across major cities. In Kolkata, diesel now costs Rs 95.13 per liter after a Rs 3.11 hike. Mumbai saw diesel prices increase by Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per liter, while Chennai recorded a Rs 2.86 rise, taking diesel prices to Rs 95.25 per liter.

LNG prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg. The hike comes amid a sharp rise in wholesale fuel inflation in April, driven by higher prices of crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and LPG.

Gainers & Losers:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 6.92%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.04%), Infosys (up 2.92%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 2.48%) and Coal India (up 2.43%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Hindalco Industries (down 2.17%), Reliance Industries (down 1.88%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.31%), Tata Steel (down 1.11%) and Trent (down 1.03%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Hume Pipe Company fell 0.32%. The company's net profit tanked 95.39% to Rs 22.98 crore on 10.40% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 351.29 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

United Spirits jumped 5.13% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 26.61% to Rs 571 crore on 3.39% rise in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 3,046 crore in Q4 FY26 over FY25.

Sheela Foam surged 10.29% after the company reported a more than six-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.28 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 13.08 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 23.59% YoY to Rs 1,050.06 crore, on account of higher volume growth in both mattress and foam segments.

Dilip Buildcon slumped 4.48% after its consolidated net profit tanked 63.67% to Rs 62.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 170.83 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 25.71% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,299.80 crore in Q4 FY26.

Global Markets:

European stocks fell on Friday as inflation returns to investors minds following a week of hotter-than-expected U.S. price data, while U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a potential leadership challenge.

Asian markets declined as investors continued to track the second day of high-stakes talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for the closely watched summit, joined by a delegation of American business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

Iran was a reportedly major topic of discussion during the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday, with the two sides agreeing that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, media reports said.

Xi has reportedly warned Trump that Washington and Beijing could face clashes and even conflicts if the sensitive issue of Taiwan independence is mishandled.

Failure to handle the matter "properly could place the entire relationship in great jeopardy, Xi was quoted by the media as saying.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average retaking 50,000 after strong earnings from Cisco Systems and following a key meeting between U.S. and China.

The 30-stock index popped 370.26 points, or 0.75%, to end at 50,063.46. The S&P 500 climbed 0.77% and closed at 7,501.24, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88% to 26,635.22. Those two indexes scored fresh all-time intraday highs and record closes.

Shares of Cisco surged 13% after the software giant posted third-quarter results and guidance that beat market expectations and announced it would be cutting almost 4,000 jobs.

The Dow also got a lift from Nvidia also advanced more than 4% after media reports stated that the U.S. has cleared about 10 Chinese firms to purchase Nvidias H200 chip, though no deliveries have been made yet.

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