Sensex jumps 282 pts; PSU bank shares advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-morning trade, supported by hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough ??in the Middle East and a better-than-expected June-quarter earnings season. The Nifty traded above the 24,650 mark, while PSU bank shares extended gains for a second consecutive session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 282.33 points or 0.36% to 78,849.34. The Nifty 50 index rose 44.20 points or 0.18% to 24,670.70.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.22% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.46%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,223 shares rose and 1,685 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Ardee Industries received bids for 37,72,59,922 shares as against 5,84,22,516 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:28 IST on 05 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 6.46 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 05 August 2026 and will close on 07 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 281 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.52% to 8,586.05. The index jumped 1% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Indian Bank (up 0.87%), Union Bank of India (up 0.85%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.83%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.73%) and Canara Bank (up 0.52%), State Bank of India (up 0.46%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.38%), Bank of India (up 0.25%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Whirlpool of India shed 0.37%. The company reported a 29.40% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.88 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 145.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations increased 12.10% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,726.75 crore in Q1 FY27.

Kolte-Patil Developers jumped 5.20% after the company added six society redevelopment projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with a combined estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 6,000 crore.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded lower on Thursday after an AI-driven rally in the previous session, while oil prices remained range-bound as investors assessed the prospects of a peace deal between Iran and the United States.

A senior Iranian source and two regional officials were quoted by the media stating that a proposed deal between Iran and Oman to help end five months of war between Iran and the United States would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran.

Oil prices were steady in the $70-a-barrel range. Brent crude futures fell to $79.31 per barrel, down 0.18%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures edged 0.35% down to $74.96 a barrel.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow closed at a record on Wednesday on signs of progress for a peace deal with Iran, while the Nasdaq saw its first decline in five sessions as SpaceX and AMD stumbled following their quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.18 points, or 0.49%, to 54,349.06, the S&P 500 lost 13.00 points, or 0.17%, to 7,723.52 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 221.55 points, or 0.83%, to 26,363.44.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX's revenue nearly doubled and operating losses narrowed in its first earnings report since going public, fueled by its booming Starlink satellite communications and AI businesses, but shares tumbled 13.6% on concerns about how long the company could maintain spending on AI-related investments such as data centers.

Shares could face additional pressure from the expiry of the stock's post-IPO lock-up period starting on Thursday.

Advanced Micro Devices forecast quarterly revenue above estimates, reflecting strong AI demand. However, shares dropped 7% as investors look for greater evidence the massive AI spending will result in faster growth.

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