Sensex jumps 371 pts; European mkt decline

The frontline indices continued to trade with modest gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above 24,100 level. Media, IT and pharma shares advanced while FMCG and consumer durables stocks declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 370.62 points or 0.48% to 77,173.13. The Nifty 50 index rose 108.75 points or 0.45% to 24,121.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.76%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,642 shares rose and 1,625 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Economy :

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $9.99 billion to $671.63 billion during the week ended June 12, 2026, primarily due to a sharp fall in gold reserves, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the reserves, increased by $846 million to $544.29 billion during the reporting week.

However, gold reserves declined by $10.75 billion to $103.82 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also fell by $66 million to $18.70 billion.

India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $11 million to $4.82 billion during the week, RBI data showed.

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2026 :

The Maharashtra Legislature's monsoon session begins today, June 22, 2026, and will continue until July 10, 2026. The three-week session will be held in Mumbai and is expected to deliberate on several important legislative and policy matters concerning the state.

Gainers & Losers:

Cipla (up 4.72%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.54%), Reliance Industries (up 1.67%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.56%) and Infosys (up 1.43%) were major Nifty gainers.

Asian Paints (down 1.49%), Shriram Finance (down 1.03%), Titan Company (down 1%), Nestle India (down 0.84%) and Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.82%) were major Nifty losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NOCIL hit the 20% upper circuit after the government imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Sulphenamides Accelerators from China, the European Union and the United States for a period of five years. Under the notification, anti-dumping duties ranging from US$75 per metric tonne to US$1,748 per metric tonne have been imposed, depending on the country of origin and the producer. The levy will remain in force for five years unless revoked or amended earlier.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions hit the upper circuit of 20% after the company announced that it is evaluating preliminary, non-binding business opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with SpaceX International.

The company clarifies that the preliminary discussions are solely for the purpose of evaluating potential business opportunities and do not create any binding obligation on either party to enter into any transaction, joint venture, investment, partnership or definitive agreement. Any future transaction, if pursued, shall be subject to detailed due diligence, mutual agreement, execution of definitive documentation, corporate approvals and applicable regulatory requirements.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rose 1.81% after the company announced that it had been granted Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) under the Ministry of Finance.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.76% after Jio Platforms filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a public issue comprising a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares. Reliance Industries will continue to remain the controlling shareholder of Jio Platforms with a 66.43% stake. As of 31 March 2026, Reliance Industries held 593.78 crore shares in Jio Platforms.

Power Mech Projects rallied 3.29% after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 1,008.90 crore from JSW Thermal Energy. The contract involves civil and structural works for the Boiler, Turbine and Generator (BTG) area of a 2x800 MW thermal power project at Salboni in West Bengal. The project is scheduled to be executed within 36 months from the effective date or commencement of work, as applicable.

Som Distilleries & Breweries declined 5.37% after the Excise Department rejected the companys application for grant of the excise license for its Bhopal plant for FY27.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries advanced 1.41% after the company said that it has entered into an agreement for acquiring 100% outstanding shares of Innovcare Lifesciences for a total consideration of Rs 271.2 crore.

Global Markets:

European market declined amid growing speculation that U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was set to outline a timetable for his departure on Monday, with Andy Burnham expected to replace him as Labour leader and prime minister.

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors continued to assess the latest developments in the Iran conflict negotiations and awaited the release of inflation data closely watched by the Federal Reserve.

Brent crude oil futures edged lower after mediators Qatar and Pakistan said that U.S. and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap to reach a final deal within 60 days.

U.S. stock markets remained closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, staging a comeback after the Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate cut later this year, following a sell-off in equities during the previous session.

The S&P 500 gained 1.08% to close at 7,500.58, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.91% to 26,517.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.15 points, or 0.14%, to end at 51,564.70.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News