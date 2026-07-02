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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 389 pts; realty shares in demand

Sensex jumps 389 pts; realty shares in demand

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in mid-morning trade, supported by a sharp rally in IT stocks, a rebound in metal shares, and strength in the broader markets. Investor sentiment was further aided by easing crude oil prices amid ongoing Iran-US peace talks. However, market participants remained cautious, with volatility expected to stay elevated due to the weekly Sensex derivatives expiry. Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. Realty shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 389.05 points or 0.45% to 77,311.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 116.25 points or 0.48% to 24,122.10.

 

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.65% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.75%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,466 shares rose and 1,583 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 5.93% to 13.83. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 24,212.50, at a premium of 90.4 points as compared with the spot at 24,122.10.

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The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71.5 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.4 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.30% to 870.45. The index rose 6.16% in the past three trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.57%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.28%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 2.03%), Lodha Developers (up 1.82%), Sobha (up 1.53%), DLF (up 1.45%), Anant Raj (up 0.87%), and Godrej Properties (up 0.3%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

United Drilling Tools rallied 3.69% after the company secured a repeat domestic order worth Rs 3.88 crore from Vedanta for the supply of tubings, pup joints and crossovers in the ordinary course of business.

Capital Small Finance Bank added 1.51% after the banks total deposits increased by 16.3% to Rs 10,596 crore as of 30 June 2026 from Rs 9,110 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 0.31%. The company said it has received two domestic orders for manufacture and supply of wagons and rakes worth Rs 351.16 crore.

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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